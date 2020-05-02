Full list of what is allowed and not allowed during lockdown 3.0

India

New Delhi, May 02: The Union home ministry on Friday issued detailed guidelines, specifying activities allowed in the three zones -- Red, Orange and Green -- apart from what is permitted and not allowed country-wide.

Here's a list of what is prohibited and what is allowed across the country and in the zones:

Prohibited activities throughout the country, irrespective of the zone:

Travel by air, rail, metro and inter-state movement by road

Running of schools, colleges, and other educational and training and coaching institutions

Hospitality services, including hotels and restaurants

Places of large public gatherings such as cinema halls, malls, gymnasiums, sports complexes etc; social, political, cultural and other kinds of gatherings and religious places or places of worship for public.

Movement of individuals, for all non-essential activities shall remain strictly prohibited between 7pm and 7am.

In all zones, people above 65 years of age, persons with co-morbidities, pregnant women, and children below the age of 10 years shall stay at home, except for meeting essential requirements and for health purposes.

Activities allowed:

Movement of people by air, rail and road is allowed for select purposes, and for purposes as permitted by ministry of home affairs.

Out-Patient Departments (OPDs) and medical clinics shall be permitted to operate in red, orange and green zones, with social distancing norms and other safety precautions. However, these will not be permitted within the containment zones.

All goods traffic is to be permitted and no state or Union Territory shall stop the movement of cargo for cross land-border trade under treaties with neighbouring countries.

Red zone:

In these zones, outside the containment zones, certain activities are prohibited in addition to those prohibited throughout the country.

These are plying of cycle rickshaws and auto rickshaws, running of taxis and cab aggregators, intra-district and inter-district plying of buses and barber shops, spas and saloons.

Certain other activities have been allowed in the Red zones with restrictions.

Movement of individuals and vehicles is allowed only for permitted activities, with a maximum of 2 persons (besides the driver) in four-wheeler vehicles and with no pillion rider in the case of two-wheelers.

Shops in urban areas, for non-essential goods, are not allowed in malls, markets and market complexes.

However, all standalone (single) shops, neighbourhood (colony) shops and shops in residential complexes are permitted to remain open in urban areas, without any distinction of essential and non-essential.

Industrial establishments in urban areas, like Special Economic Zones (SEZs), Export Oriented Units (EOUs), industrial estates and industrial townships with access control have been permitted.

Private offices can operate with upto 33 per cent strength as per requirement, with the remaining persons working from home.

Orange zone:

In addition to activities permitted in Red zone, taxis and cab aggregators will be permitted with 1 driver and 1 passenger only.

Inter-district movement of individuals and vehicles will be allowed for permitted activities only. Four-wheeler vehicles will have maximum two passengers besides the driver and pillion riding will be allowed on two-wheelers.

Green zone:

All activities are permitted except the limited number of activities which are prohibited throughout the country, irrespective of the zone.Â

However buses can operate with upto 50 per cent seating capacity and bus depots can operate with upto 50 per cent capacity.