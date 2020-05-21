Full list of trains to be run from June 1, 2020 and guidelines you should follow

New Delhi, May 21: The Ministry of Railways has issued guidelines for train services that would commence from June 1, 2020, onwards.

There would be a graded restoration of the train services. This move would also help migrants who wish to travel other than on Shramik Trains. The Ministry said that the rules are for trains other than Shramik Trains, which will continue to run in bigger numbers. In all there are 100 pairs of trains listed.

The booking for these trains commence at 10 am today. Other than regular passenger services including all mail/express, passenger and suburban services shall remain cancelled until further advise. There will be no unreserved coach in the train.

The fare shall be as normal and for general coaches, being reserved, second seating fare shall be charged and seat will be provided to all passengers.

On arrival at their destination, the travelling passenger will have to adhere to such h health protocols that are prescribed by the destination state or UT. No linen, blankets, curtains shall be provided inside the train.

