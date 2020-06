Full list of trains from June 1: Precautions and other guidelines to follow

New Delhi, June 01: The Railways on Sunday said it will begin operations of 200 special trains from June 1 and more than 1.45 lakh passengers will travel on the first day.

It also said around 26 lakh passengers have booked for Advance Reservation Period (ARP) from June 1 to June 30.

These services will be in addition to Shramik Special trains and 30 Special AC trains being run since May 12.

All eyes on trains as 1.45 lakh people set to travel today

Passengers will have to reach stations at least 90 minutes before departure and only travellers with confirmed or RAC tickets will be allowed to enter railway station and board trains, the Railways said.

According to MHA guidelines, all travellers will be compulsorily screened and only asymptomatic passengers will be allowed to enter or board a train.

Charting & Boarding of Trains:

RAC and Wait-list will be generated as per extant rules.

No unreserved (UTS) tickets will be issued and no tickets will be issued onboard to any passenger during the journey.

ALLOWED- Along with Fully confirmed and RAC passengers, partially Waitlisted Ticket holders (if in single PNR there are confirmed & WL passengers both) also allowed.

NOT ALLOWED - Waitlisted passengers.

Booking of Tatkal ticket can be done from 29th June 2020 for journey date 30 June 2020 and onwards.

First chart shall be prepared at least 4 hours before scheduled departure and second chart shall be prepared at least 2 hours (unlike present practice of 30 minutes) before scheduled departure.

All passengers shall be compulsorily screened and only asymptomatic passengers are allowed to enter /board the train.

Full list of trains from June 1:

Precautions:

All passengers must wear face covers/masks at the entry and during travel. The passengers shall reach the station 90 minutes in advance to facilitate thermal screening at the station. Only passengers who are found asymptomatic will be permitted to travel. Passengers shall observe social distancing. On arrival at their destination, the travelling passengers will have to adhere to such health protocols as are prescribed by the destination state/UT.

Cancellation and Refund rule: Railway Passengers (Cancellation of Ticket and Refund of Fare) Rules, 2015 shall be applicable. In addition Refund of fare in case passenger is not allowed to travel due to high fever or symptoms of COVID -19, shall remain applicable.

If during screening at the station a passenger has very high temperature/symptoms of Covid-19 etc., he shall not be allowed to travel despite having confirmed tickets. In such case full refund shall be provided to passenger as under:-

On PNR having single passenger.

On a party ticket if one passenger is found unfit to travel and also all other passengers on the same PNR do not want to travel in that case full refund shall be granted for all passengers.

On a party ticket if one passenger is found unfit to travel however other passengers on the PNR want to travel in that case full refund of fare shall be granted to passenger who was not allowed to travel.

For all the above cases, TTE certificates (as per extant practice) shall be issued to the passenger at the entry/checking/screening point of the station itself mentioning "Number of passengers not allowed to travel due to fever or symptoms of Covid-19 in one or more passengers".

After getting TTE certificates, TDR shall be filed for refund of not travelled passengers, within 10 days from the date of journey.

Catering: No catering charges shall be included in the fare. Provision for pre-paid meal booking, e-catering shall be disabled. However, IRCTC shall make provision for limited eatables and packaged drinking water on payment basis only in limited trains, having Pantry car attached. Information to this effect shall be made available to passengers during time of booking ticket. Passengers are encouraged to carry their own food and drinking water. All static catering and vending units (Multi Purpose stalls, Bookstalls, Misc./Chemist stalls etc) at Railway stations will remain open. In case of Food Plaza and Refreshments rooms etc, cooked items may be served as take away only with no sit-down eating arrangements in place

Linen and Blanket: No Linen, blankets and curtains shall be provided inside the train. Passengers are advised to carry their own linen for the travel. The temperature inside AC coaches shall be suitably regulated for this purpose.

Zonal Railways have been instructed to ensure that there are separate entry and exit gates at Railway stations to the extent feasible so that there is no face to face movement of passengers. Zonal railways will be guided by standard social distancing guidelines on stations and trains and observe the safety, security and hygiene protocols.

All passengers must download and use the Aarogya Setu application. Passengers are advised to travel light.