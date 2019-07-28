  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Full list of rebel MLAs disqualified by Speaker Ramesh Kumar

    By Shreya
    |

    Bengaluru, July 28: Karnataka speaker KR Ramesh has disqualified all 14 rebel MLAs, just a day before the BS Yediyurappa seeks trust vote to form the new Karnataka government.

    Full list of rebel MLAs disqualified by Speaker Ramesh Kumar

    Among the rebel MLAs, who were disqualified by the speaker today, 11 are from the Congress while three are from the JD(S).

    Why the disqualification of 17 rebels will be pleasing news for Yediyurappa

    Congress rebel MLAs

    • Pratap Gouda Patil
    • BC Patil
    • Shivaram Hebbar
    • ST Somashekar
    • Byrathi Basavaraj
    • Anand Singh
    • Roshan Baig
    • K Sudhakar
    • Muniratna
    • MTB Nagaraj
    • Shrimant Patil
    • Ramesh L. Jarkiholi
    • Mahesh Kumathalli

    Independent MLA

    R. Shankar

    JD(S) rebel MLAs

    • H Vishwanath
    • Narayan Gowda
    • Gopalaiah

    BSP MLA N Mahesh (Decision pending)

    More KARNATAKA ASSEMBLY News

    Read more about:

    karnataka assembly assembly speaker karnataka government

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue