Full list of rebel MLAs disqualified by Speaker Ramesh Kumar

Bengaluru, July 28: Karnataka speaker KR Ramesh has disqualified all 14 rebel MLAs, just a day before the BS Yediyurappa seeks trust vote to form the new Karnataka government.

Among the rebel MLAs, who were disqualified by the speaker today, 11 are from the Congress while three are from the JD(S).

Congress rebel MLAs

Pratap Gouda Patil

BC Patil

Shivaram Hebbar

ST Somashekar

Byrathi Basavaraj

Anand Singh

Roshan Baig

K Sudhakar

Muniratna

MTB Nagaraj

Shrimant Patil

Ramesh L. Jarkiholi

Mahesh Kumathalli

Independent MLA

R. Shankar

JD(S) rebel MLAs

H Vishwanath

Narayan Gowda

Gopalaiah

BSP MLA N Mahesh (Decision pending)