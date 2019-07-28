For Quick Alerts
Full list of rebel MLAs disqualified by Speaker Ramesh Kumar
India
Bengaluru, July 28: Karnataka speaker KR Ramesh has disqualified all 14 rebel MLAs, just a day before the BS Yediyurappa seeks trust vote to form the new Karnataka government.
Among the rebel MLAs, who were disqualified by the speaker today, 11 are from the Congress while three are from the JD(S).
Congress rebel MLAs
- Pratap Gouda Patil
- BC Patil
- Shivaram Hebbar
- ST Somashekar
- Byrathi Basavaraj
- Anand Singh
- Roshan Baig
- K Sudhakar
- Muniratna
- MTB Nagaraj
- Shrimant Patil
- Ramesh L. Jarkiholi
- Mahesh Kumathalli
Independent MLA
R. Shankar
JD(S) rebel MLAs
- H Vishwanath
- Narayan Gowda
- Gopalaiah
BSP MLA N Mahesh (Decision pending)