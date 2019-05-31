  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Full list of portfolios: Shah gets home, Rajnath Defence, Jaishankar, MEA, Nirmala Finance

    By
    |

    New Delhi, May 31: The full list of portfolios have been releaased. Some were on expected lines and there were some surprises as well. In the new Narendra Modi cabinet, Amit Shah has been made the Home Minister, while Rajnath Singh has been given the Defence portfolio.

    Full list of portfolios: Shah gets home, Rajnath Defence, Jaishankar, MEA, Nirmala Finance

    Former foriegn secretary, S Jaishankar has been made the Minister for External Affairs, while the important finance portfolio has been handed over to Nirmala Sitharaman, who earlier held defence.

    Check below for the full list of portfolios in the Modi government 2.0

    More NARENDRA MODI News

    Read more about:

    narendra modi portfolios

    Story first published: Friday, May 31, 2019, 13:52 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 31, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue