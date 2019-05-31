Full list of portfolios: Shah gets home, Rajnath Defence, Jaishankar MEA, Nirmala Finance

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, May 31: The full list of portfolios have been released. Some were on expected lines and there were some surprises as well. In the new Narendra Modi cabinet, Amit Shah has been made the Home Minister, while Rajnath Singh has been given the Defence portfolio.

Former foriegn secretary, S Jaishankar has been made the Minister for External Affairs, while the important finance portfolio has been handed over to Nirmala Sitharaman, who earlier held defence.

Check below for the full list of portfolios in the Modi government 2.0