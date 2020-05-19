  • search
    Full list of cities under the 1 star category

    New Delhi, May 19: The government has certified 6 cities under the 5 star category.

    They are Ambikapur, Rajkot, Surat, Mysuru, Indore and Navi Mumbai Meanwhile 65 cities have been rated as 3 star cities and 70 as 1 star.

    Addressing the media, the Union Minister Hardeep Puri said, "the importance of sanitation and effective solid waste management has been brought to the forefront now due to the COVID crisis. In fact, it would not be an exaggeration to say that the present situation could have been much worse had it not been for the critical part that SBM-U has played in the last five years to ensure a high degree of cleanliness and sanitation in urban areas.

    Full list of cities under 3 star category

    Five years ago, we introduced Swachh Survekshan (SS), the annual cleanliness survey for urban India that has proven immensely successful when it comes to improving urban cleanliness through a spirit of healthy competition.

    However, since it is a ranking system, several of our cities, despite doing exceptionally well, were not being recognised appropriately. The Ministry, therefore, devised the Star Rating Protocol for Garbage Free Cities - a comprehensive framework similar to our examination systems where each ward in every city must achieve a certain standard across 24 different components of solid waste management (SWM) and is graded based on overall marks received".

    He further added, "Our aim is to institutionalize as well as bring consistency and transparency when it comes to SWM. This certification is not only an acknowledgement of the clean status of Urban Local Bodies and strengthened SWM systems but also a mark of trust and reliability akin to universally known standards. Moreover, the performance of cities under the Star Rating Protocol is crucial as it carries significant weightage when it comes to their final assessment in Swachh Survekshan."

    Mysuru, Surat, Ambikapur, Rajkot, Indore, Navi Mumbai ranked as 5star cities

    The protocol has been devised in a holistic manner including components such as cleanliness of drains & water bodies, plastic waste management, managing construction & demolition waste, etc. which are critical drivers for achieving garbage free cities. While the key thrust of this protocol is on SWM, it also takes care of ensuring certain minimum standards of sanitation through a set of prerequisites defined in the framework.

    Story first published: Tuesday, May 19, 2020, 15:48 [IST]
