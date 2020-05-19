  • search
    Full list of cities under 3 star category

    By
    |

    New Delhi, May 19: The government while certifying 6 cities under the 5-star category also rated 65 cities as 3-star.

    Addressing the media, Union Minister Hardeep Puri said, "the importance of sanitation and effective solid waste management has been brought to the forefront now due to the COVID crisis. In fact, it would not be an exaggeration to say that the present situation could have been much worse had it not been for the critical part that SBM-U has played in the last five years to ensure a high degree of cleanliness and sanitation in urban areas."

    Five years ago, we introduced Swachh Survekshan (SS), the annual cleanliness survey for urban India that has proven immensely successful when it comes to improving urban cleanliness through a spirit of healthy competition.

    Under the 5 star list the cities are Ambikapur, Rajkot, Surat, Mysuru, Indore and Navi Mumbai

