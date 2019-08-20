Full list of Cabinet ministers sworn into BSY led Karnataka government

India

Bengaluru, Aug 20: Seventeen Cabinet ministers have been sworn into the Karnataka government led by Chief Minister, B S Yediyurappa.

Earlier, Yediyurappa had sent the list of 17 MLAs to the Governor to be sworn in as Cabinet ministers.

The list included, former chief minister, Jagadish Shettar and former deputy chief minister, R Ashoka.

The others who part of the list are Govind Karjol, Dr. Ashwath Narayan, K S Eswharappa, B Sreeramulu, Suresh Kumar, V Somanna, C T Ravi, Basavaraj Bommai, K Shrinivas Poojari, J C Madhu Swamy, C C Patil, H Nagesh, Prabhu Chuhan and J Shashikala Annasaheb.

Yediyurappa in his letter to the Governor, while proposing the names had requested that they be administered the oath of office today at 10.30 am to 11.30 am at Raj Bhavan.

Having run the state government without a cabinet for 22 days, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa finally got the go-ahead on Saturday from BJP national president Amit Shah to undertake the exercise on August 20.

Before leaving for Delhi on Thursday, Yediyurappa had said he would hold talks with the party president Amit Shah and finalise the much awaited expansion of his cabinet.

For now 17 names have been approved as opposed to the approved strength of 34. The rest of the positions would be filled later.

The Congress and the JD(S) had been flaying the BJP for the inordinate delay in cabinet expansion and accused Yediyurappa of running a one man government.

Yediyurappa was sworn as Chief Minister for a fourth time on July 26.

He alone took the oath succeeding H D Kumaraswamy three days after the Congress-JDS coalition government crumbled under the weight of a rebellion by a big chunk of its lawmakers, when it lost the motion of confidence in the state assembly.

On July 29, the BJP government in Karnataka won the confidence motion, ending the month-long political turbulence in the state.