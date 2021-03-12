YouTube
    Full list of BJP’s star campaigners for West Bengal elections 2021

    By
    |

    Kolkata, Mar 12: The BJP released the list of its star campaigners for the first phase of the West Bengal elections 2021.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi, superstar, Mithun Chakraborty, Home Minister, Amit Shah, Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath are among the 40 star campaigners for the BJP in West Bengal, where the party is locked in a tight fight with the ruling TMC.

    Full list of BJP’s star campaigners for West Bengal elections 2021
    Mithun Chakraborty

    Full lost of star campaigners for phase of West Bengal elections 2021:

    West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 bjp politics

    Story first published: Friday, March 12, 2021, 9:39 [IST]
