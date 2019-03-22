Full list of BJP candidates for Lok Sabha Elections 2019

India

Anuj Cariappa

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, Mar 22: The BJP released its first list of the candidates for 184 Lok Sabha constituencies which includes Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Varanasi, party chief Amit Shah from Gandhinagar and Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh from Lucknow.

The Lok Sabha elections 2019 will be conducted in seven phases starting from April 11 and will continue till May 19. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

