Full list of bank holidays in October 2020

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Oct 01: Banks, both private and public will be closed for 14 days in October 2020. These include both then second and fourth Saturdays of the month and Sundays.

The information on the RBI's website says that banks will be closed for Gandhi Jayanti, Dussehra, Eid-e-Milad etc.

Full list of bank holidays in October 2020:

October 2 Friday - Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti (All States)

October 4 Sunday - Public Holiday (All States)

October 8 Thursday - Chellum regional holiday (Regional)

October 10 Saturday -Second Saturday (All States)

October 11 Sunday - Public Holiday (All States)

October 17 Saturday - Kati Bihu (Assam)

October 18 Sunday- Public Holiday (All States)

October 23 Friday - Mahashaptami Regional Holiday (Several states)

October 24 Saturday - Mahashaptami Regional Holiday (Several states)

October 25 Sunday - Public Holiday (All States)

October 26 Monday - Vijaya Dashami (Several States)

October 29 Thursday- Milad-e-sharif, regional holiday (Regional)

October 30 Friday - Eid-e-Milad (Several states)

October 31 Saturday - Maharshi Valmiki, Sardar Patel Jayanti, regional holiday (Regional)