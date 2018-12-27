Full house: All 12 ministers in Chhattisgarh are crorepatis

  • search
    Raipur, Dec 27: It is a full house in Chhattisgarh. 12 out 12 ministers are crorepatis, a report by the Association for Democratic Reforms states.

    There are two ministers, including the Chief Minister, who has declared pending criminal cases against them.

    Criminal cases:

    Ministers with Criminal Cases: 2 (17%) ministers including the Chief Minister analysed have declared criminal cases against themselves.

    Ministers with Serious Criminal Cases: 2(17%) ministers including the Chief Minister have declared serious criminal cases against themselves.

    Financial background:

    Crorepati Ministers: Out of the 12 ministers analysed, all 12 (100%) are crorepatis.

    Average Assets:

    The average assets of 12 ministers analysed is Rs 47.13 crores.

    Ministers with Highest Assets: The minister with the highest declared total assets is T.S. Baba from Ambikapur constituency with assets worth Rs.500.01 crores.

    Other details:

    Ministers' Age: 2 (17%) ministers have declared their age to be between 31-50 years while 10(83%) ministers have declared their age to be between 51- 70 years.

    Woman Minister: Out of 12 ministers, only 1(8%) is a woman.

    Story first published: Thursday, December 27, 2018, 13:44 [IST]
