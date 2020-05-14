Full highlights of the announcements made by Nirmala Sitharaman

New Delhi, May 14: The second press briefing by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman focused largely on farmers and migrant workers.

Today's initiative focuses on migrant workers, street vendors, small traders, self-employed people, small farmers, Sitharaman said.

Here is everything that the FM announced:

Among the 9 measures -- 3 are related to migrant workers, 1 for street vendors, small traders, self-employed people, 2 on small farmers1 on housing

3 crore marginal farmers have already availed Rs 4 lakh cr of loans on concessional rates, says FM

Interest subvention and prompt repayment incentive on crop loans due from March 1 has been extended to May 31

Direct support to farmers & rural economy provided post Covid-19 as part of Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Package

25 lakh new Kisan Credit Cards have been sanctioned with a loan limit of Rs 25,000 crore

The government has permitted state governments to utilise SDRF for setting up shelter for migrants and providing them food and water etc. We are conscious, we are attending to the migrants and giving them in various different ways

Minimum wage for workers hiked from Rs 182 to Rs 202 per day. States and UTs have also been told to provide jobs to migrants

12,000 SHGs have produced more than 3 crore masks and 1.2 lakh litres of sanitizers during Covid-19 period. 7,200 new SHGs for urban poor have been formed during the last two months

We want to give the right to minimum wage universally to all workers. We are proposing a national floor-wise wage rate so that uniform wage rate prevails across states

Govt permitted state governments to utilise SDRF for setting up shelter for migrants

We have already generated 14.62 crore person-days of work till 13th May, which is 40-50% more persons enrolled as compared to last May. Migrant workers going back to their states being actively enrolled.

Free food grains supply to all migrants for the next 2 months. For non-card holders, they shall be given 5kg wheat/rice per person & 1 kg chana per family/month for 2 months. 8 crore migrants will benefit- Rs 3500 crores to be spent on this.

Public ditribution ration cards can be used in any ration shops irrespective of the states. One nation one ration card will be implemented and we assure 100% of national portability of these cards by March 31, 2021.

Govt to launch a scheme for affordable rental housing for migrant workers/urban poor to provide ease of living by converting government-funded housing in cities into Affordable Rental Housing Complexes (ARHC) under PPP mode through concessionaire.

Interest subvention support of 2% for those who have availed loans under Mudra Shishu loan (Rs 50,000 or less) will be given after 3 month moratorium period ends. It will benefit over 3 crore people under the shishu category.

Government will launch a special scheme within a month to facilitate easy access to credit to street vendors. Will provide Rs 5,000 crore special credit facility for street vendors. Will provide Rs 5,000 crore special credit facility for street vendors. Initial working capital of Rs 10,000 will be provided to them.

Government to extend the Credit Linked Subsidy Scheme (CLSS) for middle income group (annual income Rs 6-18 lakhs) up to March 2021; 2.5 lakh middle income families to benefit during 2020-21.

Rs 2 lakh crore concessional credit will be initiated that will benefit 2.5 crore farmers.

Rs 30,000 crore additional emergency working capital fund to be provided through NABARD to small, marginal farmers.