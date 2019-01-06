  • search
    Full emergency declared at Kolkata airport after Air India plane leaked fuel

    Kolkata, Jan 6: An emergency was declared at Kolkata airport on Saturday night after an Air India plane started leaking fuel, news agency ANI reported. The Air India flight AI-335 came from Bangkok and was going to Delhi. No one was injured, officials said.

    The flight took off from Bangkok on just after its scheduled time of 9.30 pm Saturday for the 4­hour ­10 ­minute flight to Delhi.

    After flying for about half that time and on entering the Indian airspace, the technical problem was detected in the aircraft. The pilots then decided to land at Kolkata.

    Sunday, January 6, 2019, 11:59 [IST]
