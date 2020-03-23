'Full curfew' imposed in Punjab to combat coronavirus spread

India

oi-Deepika S

Chandigarh, Mar 23: To contain the spread of coronavirus, the Punjab government today imposed a curfew, making it the first state to take such measures.

"After reviewing the situation chief minister has announced a full curfew with no relaxations," an official spokesperson said.

"Curfew was imposed as people were still coming out in large numbers. So the idea is to keep them inside," a senior official told PTI.

Singh took the decision after reviewing the situation with the State chief secretary and DGP.

The deputy commissioners have been asked to issue the necessary orders, the spokesperson said.

Any individual who requires exemption will be allowed only for a given period and purpose.