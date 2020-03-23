  • search
Trending Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    'Full curfew' imposed in Punjab to combat coronavirus spread

    By
    |

    Chandigarh, Mar 23: To contain the spread of coronavirus, the Punjab government today imposed a curfew, making it the first state to take such measures.

    "After reviewing the situation chief minister has announced a full curfew with no relaxations," an official spokesperson said.

    Full curfew imposed in Punjab to combat coronavirus spread

    "Curfew was imposed as people were still coming out in large numbers. So the idea is to keep them inside," a senior official told PTI.

    Singh took the decision after reviewing the situation with the State chief secretary and DGP.

    Coronavirus positive cases in India rise to 415

    The deputy commissioners have been asked to issue the necessary orders, the spokesperson said.

    Any individual who requires exemption will be allowed only for a given period and purpose.

    More CURFEW News

    Read more about:

    curfew imposed punjab coronavirus infection

    Story first published: Monday, March 23, 2020, 14:39 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 23, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X