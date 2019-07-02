  • search
    Fuel tank of Tejas aircraft falls in agriculture field in Tamil Nadu

    By PTI
    Coimbatore, July 02: Fuel tank of a Tejas aircraft which was on a sortie fell in an agricultural field in the city's outskirts on early Tuesday, police said.

    Defence sources in Chennai confirmed that a fuel tank from Tejas aircraft fell and said "all (was) safe", indicating that there were no injuries.

    Fuel tank of Tejas aircraft falls in agriculture field in Tamil Nadu
    Image courtesy – ANI/Twitter

    Agriculture labourers in Irugur village were shocked to see the 1200-litre petrol tank fall from the sky. It caused a three-foot deep crater and a minor fire, the police added.

    However, the combat jet landed safely in the nearby Sulur Air Force station, they said.

    Officials of the Indian Air Force (IAF) and the police are at the spot, they said.

