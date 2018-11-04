Fuel prices witness dip across India: Check rates here

New Delhi, Nov 4: The petrol price in Delhi and Mumbai dropped by Rs 0.21 on Sunday while, diesel price witnessed a decrease of Rs 0.17 and Rs 0.18 in both the cities, respectively.

In Delhi, petrol & diesel prices are Rs 78.78 per litre (decrease by Rs 0.21) & Rs 73.36 per litre (decrease by Rs 0.17),respectively. While in Mumbai, Petrol & diesel prices are Rs 84.28 per litre(decrease by Rs 0.21) and Rs 76.88 per litre (decrease by Rs 0.18), respectively.

On Saturday, the petrol price had witnessed a drop of 0.19 paisa in both the cities. On the other hand, diesel price was decreased by 0.11 paisa in the former and 0.12 paisa in the latter.

The petrol and diesel rate cut comes as a relief amid a relentless hike across the country in previous months. Recently, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan had claimed that crude prices were not under the control of the Indian government and were determined by international forces.

Earlier in the month, the Modi government in the Centre had slashed the excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 1.50 per litre and also asked the PSU oil firms to subsidise fuel by Rs 1 per litre. The government also requested all state governments to cut taxes on petrol and diesel by similar Rs 2.50 per litre.

Following the Centre's request, many states like Gujarat, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana announced a cut in fuel prices but the Delhi government had not cut state VAT on fuel. Due to this petrol and diesel is now cheaper in Noida. Petrol was sold at Rs 77.40 per litre in Noida while diesel was priced at Rs 71.91 on Wednesday.