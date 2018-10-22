Fuel prices today: Petrol, diesel rates continue to decline, relief for consumers

New Delhi, Oct 22: Petrol and diesel prices were cut for fifth straight day on Monday (October 22). The price of petrol in Delhi today is Rs 81.44 per litre which is 30 paise less than Sunday (October 21). The price of diesel in Delhi today is Rs 74.92 per litre which is 27 paise less than yesterday (October 21).

In Mumbai, the price of petrol and diesel today is Rs 86.91 per litre and Rs 78.54 per litre (decrease by Rs 0.28, respectively.

On Sunday (October 21), petrol price in Delhi was Rs 81.74 a litre and diesel was priced at Rs 75.19 per litre. In Mumbai, petrol is sold for Rs 87.21 per litre and diesel at Rs 78.82.

Exactly a week back i.e. last Monday (October 15), the price of petrol in Delhi was Rs 82.72 per litre while that of diesel was Rs 75.46 per litre. In Mumbai, price of petrol was Rs 88.18 per litre on October 15, the diesel price stood at Rs 79.11 per litre.

So in a week, the price of petrol has come by Rs 1.28 per litre in Delhi and diesel by 54 paise.

The price cut follows international oil prices trading near the lowest level in a month on a bigger-than-expected gain in American stockpiles.

Prior to Thursday's cut in rates, diesel price had risen by Rs 2.74 per litre since October 5 to more than wipe away the excise duty cut and oil firm subsidy. Petrol price had during this period risen by Rs 1.33 a litre.

Before the October 5 price cut, petrol in Delhi had hit an all-time high of Rs 84 per litre and diesel was at record Rs 75.45. This came down to Rs 81.50 per litre for petrol and Rs 72.95 in case of diesel.