Fuel prices hiked for 14th straight day: Check rates

    By
    |

    New Delhi, June 20: Fuel prices have been hiked once again, making this the 14th straight day of rise in prices of petrol and diesel.

    Petrol prices in Delhi have been hiked by Rs 0.51 per litre and diesel prices have been hiked by Rs 0.61 a litre.

    Representational Image

    With the latest hike, petrol prices have now touched R 78.88 a litre in Delhi, while diesel stands at Rs 77.67 per litre. This is the 14th day of fuel price hikes since June 9. In the past two weeks, the prices of both petrol and diesel have been increased by Rs 7 per litre.

    In Mumbai the price of petrol per litre is 85.72 while in the case of diesel it is 75.54.

    Story first published: Saturday, June 20, 2020, 8:52 [IST]
