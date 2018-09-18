  • search

Fuel prices hiked again, Petrol nears Rs 90 a litre in Mumbai today

    New Delhi, Sep 18: Petrol prices skyrocketing since the past few days and it continued to rise on Tuesday across the four metros. The revised rates are applicable from 6 am from today. In Delhi, with an increase of 10 paise petrol touched Rs 82.16 per litre. The diesel price also jumped 9 paise and touched Rs 73.87 per litre.

    Fuel prices hiked again: Petrol at Rs 89.54/litre in Mumbai today

    In Mumbai, petrol touched Rs 89.54/litre (increased by Rs 0.10/litre). Likewise, diesel also recorded a new high and is being sold for Rs 78.42/litre (increased by Rs 0.9/litre).

    The prices of petrol and diesel touched a new high with Mumbai paying the maximum among the four metros.

    Diesel prices stood at Rs 73.87/litre, an increase by Rs 0.9/litre in Delhi whereas as in Mumbai it increased by Rs 0.9/litre to Rs 78.42/litre.

    Fuel prices are lowest in the capital, followed by Kolkata, where a litre of petrol is being sold for Rs 83.91 and diesel for Rs 75.53. In Chennai, the price of petrol went up to Rs 85.31, while diesel prices reached Rs 78.

    The rising prices of petrol and diesel every day have burnt a hole in the pockets of consumers.

    Story first published: Tuesday, September 18, 2018, 8:17 [IST]
