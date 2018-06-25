Fuel prices cut for fifth straight day: Check today's rates in your city

Oil companies on Monday revised prices of petrol and diesel for the fifth straight day. After the price cut, a litre of petrol in Delhi costs Rs. 75.69 per litre. Diesel now costs 67.48 per litre in Delhi.

Fuel rates had breached record highs before dropping by 1 paisa per litre on May 30. They have continued to fall after that.

Petrol Prices in Rupee (Metro)

Kolkata 78.47

Mumbai 83.44

Chennai 78.55

Other cities

Agartala 71.59

Aizwal 71.70

Ambala 75.81

Bangalore 76.91

Bhopal 81.28

Bhubhaneswar 74.52

Chandigarh 72.80

Dehradun 77.18

Gandhinagar 75.00

Gangtok 78.80

Guwahati 77.980

Hyderabad 80.17

Imphal 73.79

Itanagar 71.64

Jaipur 78.42

Jammu 77.43

Jullunder 80.88

Kohima 74.21

Lucknow 76.67

Panjim 69.75

Patna 81.18

Pondicherry 74.51

Port Blair 65.27

Raipur 76.11

Ranchi 75.83

Shillong 75.14

Shimla 75.87

Srinagar 80.13

Trivandrum 78.78

Silvasa 73.64

Daman 73.56

With the global crude prices on the rise, the opposition has criticised the National Democratic Alliance government for not decreasing the taxes on petroleum products.

Union minister Arun Jaitley had responded to that saying that any cuts in excise duty on petrol and diesel as demanded by opposition parties could push India in a debt trap. Jaitley reportedly said, "Reliefs to consumers can only be given by a fiscally responsible and a financially sound central government, and the states which are earning extra due to an abnormal increase in oil prices."

The day to day changes in the domestic petrol and diesel rates are currently reviewed by state-run oil marketing companies such as Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum Corporation and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation.

