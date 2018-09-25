  • search

Fuel prices continues to surge, petrol at 90.22 per litre in Mumbai

    New Delhi, Sep 25: Fuel prices in the country continued to rise on Tuesday with a litre of petrol now costing more Rs 82.86 per litre in Delhi, while it was priced at Rs 90.22 per litre in Mumbai.

    Representational Image

    The prices of diesel also continued to scale new highs under India's dynamic pricing regime, as it was priced at Rs 74.12 per litre in Delhi and for Rs 78.69 per litre in Mumbai.

    Spiralling fuel prices continued their upward march even on Monday as petrol price in Mumbai crossed the landmark level of Rs 90 per litre. Diesel prices had also hit new highs for the second consecutive day.

    Prices of petrol and diesel have been on a rise since mid-August, rising almost every day due to a combination of a drop in the dollar-rupee and rise in crude oil prices.

    The Centre currently levies an excise duty of Rs 19.48/litre on petrol and Rs 15.33 per litre on diesel. Various states levy Value Added Tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel. Mumbai has the highest VAT of 39.12 percent on petrol, while Telangana levies the highest VAT of 26 percent on diesel.

    Story first published: Tuesday, September 25, 2018, 8:52 [IST]
