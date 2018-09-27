  • search

Fuel prices continue to soar; petrol at Rs 83.00 per litre in Delhi

By
    New Delhi, Sep 27: Fuel prices have again increased on Thursday. Petrol prices in Delhi touched Rs 83.00 per litre, while it was priced at Rs 90.35 per litre in Mumbai. The prices of diesel also continued to scale new highs under India's dynamic pricing regime, as it was priced at Rs 74.24 per litre in Delhi and for Rs 78.82 per litre in Mumbai.

    Representational Image

    India is the third largest importer of crude oil and rising international oil prices are inflating domestic transport fuel costs in a strong demand environment. Brent, the benchmark for more than half the world's oil, climbed to $80 per barrel from $71 in the last five weeks, and the Indian rupee lost ground against the dollar by 5-6 percent during the same period, resulting in expensive crude imports.

    Delhi has the cheapest fuel rates among all metros and most state capitals because of lower taxes. Mumbai has the highest sales tax or VAT.

    Story first published: Thursday, September 27, 2018, 8:33 [IST]
