  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Fuel prices continue to soar again; Petrol now at Rs 70.95/Litre in Delhi

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 20: Fuel prices yet again hiked on Sunday with petrol and diesel being retailed at Rs 70.95 per litre (increase by Rs 0.23), and Rs 65.45 per litre (increase by Rs. 0.29) respectively in national capital.

    While in Mumbai, petrol and diesel prices stood at Rs 76.58/litre and Rs 68.53/litre after an increase of Rs 0.23 and Rs 0.31 respectively.

    Fuel prices continue to soar again; Petrol now at Rs 70.95/Litre in Delhi

    On Saturday petrol price saw a marginal increase of 17 paise and was sold at Rs 70.72 per litre in the national capital. In Mumbai as well, it was hiked by 17 paise and was retailed at 76.35 per litre.

    Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan had earlier said that the hike in the prices of petrol and diesel in the country was because of the depreciation in the value of the Indian Rupee against the US dollar.

    Read more about:

    fuel prices petrol diesel

    Story first published: Sunday, January 20, 2019, 9:44 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 20, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue