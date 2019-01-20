Fuel prices continue to soar again; Petrol now at Rs 70.95/Litre in Delhi

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Jan 20: Fuel prices yet again hiked on Sunday with petrol and diesel being retailed at Rs 70.95 per litre (increase by Rs 0.23), and Rs 65.45 per litre (increase by Rs. 0.29) respectively in national capital.

While in Mumbai, petrol and diesel prices stood at Rs 76.58/litre and Rs 68.53/litre after an increase of Rs 0.23 and Rs 0.31 respectively.

On Saturday petrol price saw a marginal increase of 17 paise and was sold at Rs 70.72 per litre in the national capital. In Mumbai as well, it was hiked by 17 paise and was retailed at 76.35 per litre.

Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan had earlier said that the hike in the prices of petrol and diesel in the country was because of the depreciation in the value of the Indian Rupee against the US dollar.