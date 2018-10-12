India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?
  • search

Fuel prices continue to soar: Petrol sold at Rs 82.48/ltr in Delhi

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    New Delhi, Oct 10: Petrol and diesel prices were hiked across the metro cities but diesel prices were up by 26 paise on Friday.

    [Petrol, diesel price cut: States follows Centre's footsteps, reduce taxes on fuel]

    Petrol and diesel prices rise today. Know how much it will cost you

    In Delhi, Petrol and diesel prices are Rs 82.48 per litre (increase by Rs 0.12) and Rs 74.90 (increase by Rs 0.28) respectively. While in Mumbai, Petrol and diesel prices are Rs 87.94 per litre (increase by Rs 0.12) and Rs 78.51 per litre (increase by Rs 0.29) respectively.

    [Govt cuts excise duty on aviation fuel from 14% to 11%]

    The fuel prices started increasing almost on a daily basis since mid-August. The petrol and diesel prices had gone up by nearly Rs 6 per litre before the Centre announced announced a cut last week.

    The central government on October 4 had announced a reduction of Rs 2.50 per litre on both diesel and petrol. Following the suit, several states also announced a price cut in fuel prices.

    However, soon after, the prices again began to rise.

    In BJP-ruled states, the reduction was higher as they matched the cut with a similar reduction in local sales tax or VAT. But still, the prices are on the rise ever since.

    Read more about:

    petrol diesel fuel prices petrol prices crude oil

    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue