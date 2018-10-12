Fuel prices continue to soar: Petrol sold at Rs 82.48/ltr in Delhi

New Delhi, Oct 10: Petrol and diesel prices were hiked across the metro cities but diesel prices were up by 26 paise on Friday.

[Petrol, diesel price cut: States follows Centre's footsteps, reduce taxes on fuel]

In Delhi, Petrol and diesel prices are Rs 82.48 per litre (increase by Rs 0.12) and Rs 74.90 (increase by Rs 0.28) respectively. While in Mumbai, Petrol and diesel prices are Rs 87.94 per litre (increase by Rs 0.12) and Rs 78.51 per litre (increase by Rs 0.29) respectively.

[Govt cuts excise duty on aviation fuel from 14% to 11%]

The fuel prices started increasing almost on a daily basis since mid-August. The petrol and diesel prices had gone up by nearly Rs 6 per litre before the Centre announced announced a cut last week.

The central government on October 4 had announced a reduction of Rs 2.50 per litre on both diesel and petrol. Following the suit, several states also announced a price cut in fuel prices.

However, soon after, the prices again began to rise.

In BJP-ruled states, the reduction was higher as they matched the cut with a similar reduction in local sales tax or VAT. But still, the prices are on the rise ever since.