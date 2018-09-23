Fuel prices continue to rise, petrol costs Rs 82.61/litre in Delhi, Rs 89.97 in Mumbai

New Delhi, Sep 23: Petrol prices skyrocketing since the past few days and it continued to rise on Sunday across the four metros. The revised rates are applicable from 6 am from today.

Petrol & Diesel prices in Delhi are Rs 82.61 per litre & Rs 73.97 per litre, respectively. While in Mumbai, Petrol & Diesel prices are Rs 89.97 per litre & Rs 78.53 per litre, respectively.

The cost of transportation fuel has been on the rise since 1 August, largely because of rising crude oil prices and the falling rupee.

The rising prices of petrol and diesel every day have burnt a hole in the pockets of consumers.

On Saturday, petrol and diesel price in the national capital were Rs 82.44 and Rs 73.87 respectively.

However, few states, including have announced reduction in VAT imposed on fuel prices. Karnataka on Monday announced a cut of Rs 2 per litre on petrol and diesel prices. Earlier, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal announced a reduction of Rs 2.5, 2 and Re 1 on fuel prices respectively.