Fuel prices continue to rise, petrol costs Rs 82.25/litre in Delhi, Rs 89.63 in Mumbai

New Delhi, Sep 19: Petrol prices skyrocketing since the past few days and it continued to rise on Wednesday across the four metros. The revised rates are applicable from 6 am from today.

In Delhi, with an increase of 9 paise petrol touched Rs 82.25 per litre and Rs 89.63 in Mumbai. Meanwhile, diesel prices also witnessed a spike of 9 paise today, taking the per litre price in Delhi and Mumbai to Rs 73.96 and Rs 78.51 respectively.

In Kolkata and Bengaluru, a litre of petrol will cost you Rs 84.1 and Rs 82.91 respectively.

The rising prices of petrol and diesel every day have burnt a hole in the pockets of consumers.

On Tuesday, petrol and diesel price in the national capital were Rs 82.16 and Rs 73.87 respectively.

However, few states, including have announced reduction in VAT imposed on fuel prices. Karnataka on Monday announced a cut of Rs 2 per litre on petrol and diesel prices. Earlier, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal announced a reduction of Rs 2.5, 2 and Re 1 on fuel prices respectively.