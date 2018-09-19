  • search

Fuel prices continue to rise, petrol costs Rs 82.25/litre in Delhi, Rs 89.63 in Mumbai

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    New Delhi, Sep 19: Petrol prices skyrocketing since the past few days and it continued to rise on Wednesday across the four metros. The revised rates are applicable from 6 am from today.

    Fuel prices continue to rise, petrol costs Rs 82.25/litre in Delhi, Rs 89.63 in Mumbai

    In Delhi, with an increase of 9 paise petrol touched Rs 82.25 per litre and Rs 89.63 in Mumbai. Meanwhile, diesel prices also witnessed a spike of 9 paise today, taking the per litre price in Delhi and Mumbai to Rs 73.96 and Rs 78.51 respectively.

    In Kolkata and Bengaluru, a litre of petrol will cost you Rs 84.1 and Rs 82.91 respectively.

    The rising prices of petrol and diesel every day have burnt a hole in the pockets of consumers.

    On Tuesday, petrol and diesel price in the national capital were Rs 82.16 and Rs 73.87 respectively.

    However, few states, including have announced reduction in VAT imposed on fuel prices. Karnataka on Monday announced a cut of Rs 2 per litre on petrol and diesel prices. Earlier, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal announced a reduction of Rs 2.5, 2 and Re 1 on fuel prices respectively.

    Read more about:

    petrol diesel fuel price

    Story first published: Wednesday, September 19, 2018, 9:13 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 19, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue