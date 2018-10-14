Fuel prices continue to rise, petrol at 82.72 in Delhi, Rs 88.18 in Mumbai

India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?
    New Delhi, Oct 14: Fuel prices were increased across the metro cities on Sunday. In Delhi, Petrol and diesel prices are Rs 82.72 per litre (increase by Rs 0.6) and Rs 75.38 (increase by Rs 0.19) respectively. While in Mumbai, Petrol and diesel prices are Rs 88.18 per litre (increase by Rs 0.6) and Rs 79.02 per litre (increase by Rs 0.20) respectively.

    On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, and Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan met to discuss the fuel prices.

    Petrol and diesel prices were cut by a minimum Rs 2.50 on October 5 when the government's cut in excise duty of Rs 1.50 per litre and state-owned fuel retailers providing a Re 1 per litre subsidy came into effect.

    In BJP-ruled states, the reduction was higher as they matched the cut with a similar reduction in local sales tax or VAT. But still, the prices are on the rise ever since.

    Opposition parties had also cornered the government over the fuel price issue. Last month a nationwide shutdown was also called against this.

    Story first published: Sunday, October 14, 2018, 9:31 [IST]
