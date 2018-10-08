Fuel price today: Petrol costs Rs 81.82/litre in Delhi, Rs 87.50/litre in Mumbai

New Delhi, Oct 8: The prices of petrol and diesel have been hiked for another day on Monday.

Petrol and Diesel prices in Delhi are Rs 81.82 per litre (increase by Rs 0.21) and Rs 73.82 (increase by Rs 0.29).

While in Mumbai, Petrol and Diesel prices are Rs 87.29 (increase by Rs 0.21) and Rs 77.06 (increase by Rs 0.31), respectively.

In Chennai, while petrol is being retailed at Rs 85.09 per litre, up 20 paise and diesel is being sold at Rs 77.78 per litre, an increase of 36 paise. In Kolkata, the petrol is being sold at Rs 83 per litre, up 14 paise and diesel at Rs 75.38 per litre, which is up 29 paise, today. In Bengaluru, petrol and diesel were being sold for Rs 82.52 per litre and Rs 73.90 per litre respectively.

On Thursday, the Centre had announced a cut of Rs 2.50 per litre for petrol and diesel, urging states to match the price reduction. Of the Rs 2.50 per litre reduction, Rs 1.50 per litre of excise duty cut would be borne by the central government and the impact of the remaining Re 1 per litre cut would be absorbed by oil marketing companies.

Several states had announced reduction in fuel prices by cutting sales tax/VAT. The announcement by states came after the Centre decided to reduce petrol and diesel prices by Rs 2.50 per litre on Thursday.

Following this, several opposition leaders said that the government decreased the prices in lieu of upcoming elections and that the relief was too less in comparison to the surge in fuel prices over the past few months.