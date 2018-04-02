Fuel price rise: Dharmendra Pradhan urges GST Council to bring petrol, diesel under its ambit

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday expressed hope that petroleum products will be soon brought under the ambit of Goods and Services Tax.

As prices of the two fuels reached multi-year highs, Pradhan said the government was keeping a close eye on the global prices.

"I appeal to the GST council that these products be included in the GST framework. Consumers should get the products on a rational price in the entire country," the Union Minister of Petroleum & Natural Gas told ANI.

Responding to a query, the minister said the spike in petrol rates in the international market has impacted the cost of the fuel in India.

"Besides, the state governments too levy cess on petrol," he said.

The Congress had demanded that petroleum projects be brought under the GST ambit.

On Monday, the price of petrol touched a four-year high of Rs 73.83 a litre in Delhi while the diesel price was at an all-time high of Rs 64.69 a litre. A surge in global crude oil prices, curbs on production by the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and high demand are considered the reasons for the increasing fuel prices.

