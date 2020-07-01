  • search
    Fuel price in India: Rates of petrol, diesel price remain unchanged in metros

    New Delhi, July 01: With diesel remaining costlier than petrol in Delhi, the prices of petrol and diesel remained unchanged in metros on Wednesday. State-run oil marketing companies had increased the prices of petrol and diesel in metros on most days since they returned to the normal practice of daily reviews following a 12-week hiatus.

    Representational Image

    In Delhi, the petrol price is Rs 80.43 per litre, and that rate of diesel is Rs 80.53 per litre.

    However, in Kolkata, Mumbai and CHennai, the prices of petrol continued to be much higher than diesel.

    On June 7, Indian Oil, Hindustan Petroleum and Bharat Petroleum, restarted the normal system of daily price reviews in line with costs following an 82-day hiatus.

    On Wednesday, crude oil prices rose after an industry report showed crude inventories in the United States fell much more than expected, suggesting demand is improving even as the coronavirus outbreak spreads around the world.

    Global oil rates have regained some ground from March lows as the easing of restrictions on transport and industrial activity to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus boosted fuel demand around the globe.

    Story first published: Wednesday, July 1, 2020, 10:40 [IST]
