    Fuel price hike: Petrol continues to remain costlier than diesel in Delhi and Mumbai

    New Delhi, June 30: The prices of petrol and diesel remained unchanged in metros on Tuesday, with diesel remaining costlier than petrol in Delhi. Several state-run oil marketing companies increased the prices of petrol and diesel on most days since they returned to the normal practice of daily reviews following a 12-week hiatus.

    Representational Image

    In Delhi, the price of petrol stands at Rs 80.43 per litre, and the rate of diesel is Rs 80.53 per litre, according to notifications from state-run Indian Oil Corporation, the country's largest fuel retailer.

      However, the petrol prices continued to be much higher than diesel in Kolkata, Mumbai as well as in Chennai.

      On June 7, state-run oil marketing companies Indian Oil, Hindustan Petroleum and Bharat Petroleum, which account for the majority number of petrol and diesel outlets in the country, restarted the normal system of daily price reviews in line with costs following an 82-day hiatus.

      Domestic petrol and diesel prices are determined broadly by crude oil and forex rates. They can vary from state to state due to Value Added Tax (VAT).

      Story first published: Tuesday, June 30, 2020, 9:48 [IST]
