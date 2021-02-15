AP's reply on Odisha's contempt plea for notifying Panchayat polls in its villages sought by SC

Fuel price hike: Odisha bandh affects normal life, educational institutes closed

India

oi-Deepika S

Bhubaneswar, Feb 15: Normal life in Odisha was partially affected on Monday due to the 6-hour bandh called by Congress over the rising prices of petrol and diesel in the country. The bandh will remain in place for six hours - from 7 am to 1 pm.

Petrol and diesel at Rs 89.69 per litre and Rs 86.47 per litre respectively, today in Bhubaneswar.

The state government has closed all the schools, colleges and universities across Odisha for the safety of students.

After a gap of about nine months, schools across Odisha had on January 8 reopened their classrooms to students who would shortly be appearing for their board examination, amid strict adherence to COVID-19 guidelines.

The institutes also resumed physical classes for students of 9 and 11 standards from February 8.

Blaming both the Centre and the Odisha government for the rising prices of petrol and diesel, state Congress president Niranjan Patnaik had said that the shutdown would begin from 7 am and continue till 1 pm.

All the essential services, movements of patients and marriage parties will be kept out of the purview of the shutdown, he said.

Four elephants die within 11 days in Karlapat Wildlife Sanctuary, Odisha

Meanwhile, the BJD government has taken a slew of measures to tighten the security arrangement in and around the state capital to avoid any untoward incident.

The government also advised its employees to reach their workplaces before 9.30 am on Monday, an official said.

All Odisha Bus Owners Association also announced that the passenger vehicles of their members will stay off the roads till 1 PM on February 15.

Patnaik alleged that both the Centre and the state government are imposing unreasonable taxes on petrol and diesel, leading to a steep rise in fuel prices.

He said prices of essential commodities have shot up due to the spiralling fuel costs.

Stating that the shutdown will be peaceful, the Congress leader appealed to the people to support their call.