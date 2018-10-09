Fuel price hike continues, petrol sold at Rs 82.26 in Delhi, Rs 87.73 in Mumbai

New Delhi, Oct 9: Fuel prices continued to to spike on Tuesday with the petrol being sold at Rs 82.26 per litre in Delhi and Rs 87.73 in Mumbai - an increase of Rs 0.23 from Tuesday.

In Delhi, Petrol and diesel prices are Rs 82.26 per litre (increase by Rs 0.23) and Rs 74.11 (increase by Rs 0.29) respectively. While in Mumbai, Petrol and diesel prices are Rs 87.73 per litre (increase by Rs 0.23) and Rs 77.68 per litre (increase by Rs 0.31) respectively.

In Chennai, while petrol is being retailed at Rs 85.31 per litre and diesel is being sold at Rs 77.78 per litre, an increase of 36 paise. In Kolkata, the petrol is being sold at Rs 83.92 per litre and diesel at Rs 75.38 per litre, today.

On Monday, petrol had crossed the mark of Rs 82 in the national capital, while in Mumbai it was available for Rs 87.50 per litre.

On September 4, Jaitley had announced a cut of Rs 2.50 per litre on both petrol and diesel prices and directed the state governments to implement the same. But the prices were on the rise from the very next day. Petrol price was hiked by 18 paise a litre on October 6 and 14 paise on Sunday, according to daily price notification issued by state-owned oil firms.

Delhi, which did not cut VAT on fuel, still has the cheapest fuel in all metros and bulk of state capital as it levies lower taxes. Mumbai despite reducing VAT on petrol still has the highest priced fuel.

Even before the excise duty cut, Rajasthan, West Bengal, Karnataka, Kerala and Andhra Pradesh had last month reduced VAT to cushion consumers for a spate of price increases.