Fuel price hike continues: Petrol sold at Rs 81.91 per litre in Delhi, Rs 89.29 per litre in Mumbai

    New Delhi, Sep 16: Petrol prices continued to rise on Sunday across the four metros. The revised rates are applicable from 6 am from today.

    Petrol at Rs 81.91/litre (increase by Rs 0.28/litre) and diesel at Rs 73.72/litre (increase by Rs 0.18/litre) in Delhi. Petrol at Rs 89.29/litre (increase by Rs 0.28/litre) and diesel at Rs 78.26/litre (increase by Rs 0.19/litre) in Mumbai.

    Delhi has the cheapest fuel rates among all metros and most state capitals because of lower taxes. Mumbai has the highest sales tax or VAT. Mumbai has the highest rate of VAT or sales tax in the country.

    The rise in fuel prices triggered wider criticism of the government for not cutting excise duty on the heavily taxed petrol and diesel.

    Fuel prices have been rising due to a combination of a weaker rupee, higher international oil prices and heavy taxes.

    Story first published: Sunday, September 16, 2018, 9:16 [IST]
