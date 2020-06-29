  • search
    Fuel price hike: Congress leaders to hold sit-in protests; To submit memorandums to President

    New Delhi, June 29: The Congress has said that it would intensify its agitation and will hold a nationwide agitation on Monday against the rising prices of petrol and diesel in the country. Several Congress MPs, MLAs and leaders is all set to later in the day submit memorandums to President Ram Nath Kovind with respect to the fuel price hikes.

    Petrol

    Speaking to reporters, AICC General Secretary, In-charge for Organisation, KC Venugopal said that through the protest programmes, the party aims to underline the government's looting of the common man during the COVID-19 crisis in the country.

    Congress leaders staged a protest against fuel price hike in India

    Congress workers ride bicycles, bullock cart and horse cart as a mark of protest against the increase in fuel prices in Patna.

    Congress leaders ride a bullock cart in Patna

    Congress workers ride bicycles, bullock cart and horse cart as a mark of protest against the increase in fuel prices

    Former Karnataka Chief Minister rides bicycle to protest against fuel price hike

    Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah rides a bicycle to stage a protest against fuel price hike in India

    Congress leaders detained for staging a protest in Delhi

    Members of Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee detained by police while protesting near IP College against continuous hike in fuel prices.

    According to reports, the protests will include dharnas (sit-in protests) from 11 am to 12 noon in front of central government offices across the country by also following social distancing protocols, under the auspices of PCCs and DCCs.

    Apart from dharnas, Congress MPs, MLAs, office bearers, leaders and workers will submit memorandums to President Ram Nath Kovind seeking the withdrawal of hikes in the prices of petrol and diesel.

    It is reportedly said that the Congress will conduct protests at the Taluk, Teshil and block levels from June 30 to July 4, AICC General Secretary said.

    In a statement, the AICC General Secretary said for the last twenty one consecutive days, the government has been increasing the price of petrol and diesel, in the process putting undue extra burden on the shoulders of the common people.

