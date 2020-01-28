  • search
    FT Global MBA ranking 2020: IIM Bangalore, IIM Calcutta, ISB, IIM Ahmedabad in top 100

    New Delhi, Jan 28: Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIM-B) has become the top ranked Indian B-school in the latest Financial Times (FT) Global MBA Rankings 2020 while the Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta (IIM-C), has been ranked 42nd globally.

    The institute secured the spot for its Masters of Business Administration for Executives (MBAEx) programme, the IIM-C said in a statement on Monday.

    FT Global MBA ranking 2020: IIM Bangalore, IIM Calcutta, ISB, IIM Ahmedabad in top 100

    The Financial Times (FT) Global MBA ranking, 2020, had taken into consideration 100 full-time MBA programmes of 156 business schools for the exercise. The institute is also at number three position in the country among the four Indian business schools that listed in the rankings. The position has been advanced by seven ranks this year, the statement said.

    This elevation in the ranking is a reflection of the quality of the MBA programme along with several other factors including salaries earned, employment opportunities, research capabilities, alumni recommendation and value for money, the statement said.

    Among the parameters that the ranking focused on, IIM-C did better than its nearest Indian competitors on categories such as value for money, career progress, inclusion of international board members, and percentage of female faculty. Commenting on the achivement, IIM-C Director, Professor Anju Seth said, "This ranking is a reiteration of the quality we stand for at the institute."

    Story first published: Tuesday, January 28, 2020, 12:58 [IST]
