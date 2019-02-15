  • search
    FS Gokhale meets Chinese envoy, discusses proscribing Masood Azhar with him

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 15: Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale on Friday reportedly met 25 Heads of mission based in New Delhi in a bid to garner support to isolate Pakistan diplomatically after Pulwama attack. According to reports, Gokhale met Chinese Ambassador to India Luo Zhaohui separately during Friday's meeting over Pulwama attack. The Foreign Secretary spoke on Jaish-e-Mohammed and Pakistan and mentioned the matter of listing of Masood Azhar by UNSC.

    Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale (Image - ANI/Twitter)
    Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale (Image - ANI/Twitter)

    ANi reported whle quoting sources that the Foreign Secretary also highlighted the role played by Pakistan in using terrorism as instrument of its state policy. India wants immediate and verifiable action against JeM and its leader Masood Azhar

    All Heads of Missions were left in no doubt about the role played by Pakistan based and supported Jaish-e-Mohammed in the terror attack, said reports.

    India's demand that Pakistan ceases forthwith all support and financing to terror groups operating from areas under their control is likely to be taken seriously, reports further said.

    Apart from P-5 countries, Gokhale also met representatives from South Asian countries, South Korea and Japan, among others.

    [Pulwama attack: Time to break the block and have China's bouncer, Maulana Azhar banned]

    P5, include the following five governments: China,France, Russia, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

    China on Friday condemned the Pulwama terror attack carried out by a Jaish suicide bomber but once again declined to back India's appeal to list the Pakistan based terror group's chief Masood Azhar as a global terrorist by the UN.

    [China again declines to back India's request on JeM Chief Masood Azhar]

    China, a veto-wielding member of the UNSC and a close ally of Pakistan, has repeatedly foiled India's bid to list Azhar as a global terrorist, saying there is no consensus in the top organ of the world body on this issue.

    At least 40 CRPF personnel were killed and five injured on Thursday in one of the deadliest terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir when a Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) suicide bomber rammed a vehicle carrying over 100 kg of explosives into their bus in Pulwama district.

    Story first published: Friday, February 15, 2019, 22:05 [IST]
