  • search
For Mumbai Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Frustrated struggling actress commits suicide by jumping off her Mumbai apartment’s terrace

    By Simran Kashyap
    |

    Mumbai, Aug 30: A frustrated struggling actress allegedly committed suicide by jumping off the terrace of her apartment in Oshiwara, Mumbai on Thursday night. The deceased has been identified as Pearl Punjabi. She is believed to be in her early twenties.

    Mentally disturbed actor jumps off terrace of Mumbai apartment, dead
    Pearl Punjabi/Facebook

    Pearl Punjabi had been struggling for a break in films for a long time without any luck, according to the police.

    NRC: Social media vigil at all time high in Assam

    A security guard at her Oshiwara apartment building, Bipin Kumar Thakur, said, "It happened between 12:15 and 12:30 am. There was some noise, I thought somebody was shouting on the road. We went there to check what was happening. When I came back, I heard sounds from the third floor where she lived."

    According to police, Punjabi was mentally disturbed and reportedly had frequent fights with her mother. She had allegedly attempted suicide twice before but was saved.

    More MUMBAI News

    Read more about:

    mumbai actress suicide

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue