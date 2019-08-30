Frustrated struggling actress commits suicide by jumping off her Mumbai apartment’s terrace

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

By Simran Kashyap

Mumbai, Aug 30: A frustrated struggling actress allegedly committed suicide by jumping off the terrace of her apartment in Oshiwara, Mumbai on Thursday night. The deceased has been identified as Pearl Punjabi. She is believed to be in her early twenties.

Pearl Punjabi had been struggling for a break in films for a long time without any luck, according to the police.

NRC: Social media vigil at all time high in Assam

A security guard at her Oshiwara apartment building, Bipin Kumar Thakur, said, "It happened between 12:15 and 12:30 am. There was some noise, I thought somebody was shouting on the road. We went there to check what was happening. When I came back, I heard sounds from the third floor where she lived."

According to police, Punjabi was mentally disturbed and reportedly had frequent fights with her mother. She had allegedly attempted suicide twice before but was saved.