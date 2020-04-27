Frontline COVID-19 warriors to get multi-vitamin pills in Tamil Nadu

  • search
    Chennai, Apr 27: Tamil Nadu government employees, including healthcare and police personnel, involved in the fight against COVID-19 will be provided multi-vitamin tablets to boost their immunity, Chief Minister K Palaniswami announced on Sunday.

    For all employees working in the field from departments, including public health, revenue, local administration and police, will be provided zinc and multi-vitamin tablets for10 daysfrom tomorrow, he said in an official release.

    The employees have already been provided with personal protective equipment including face masks, he added.

    Coronavirus has claimed 24 lives and affected over 1,800 in the state.

    Story first published: Monday, April 27, 2020, 9:01 [IST]
