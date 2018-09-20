  • search

From universe following him to cows speaking in Sanskrit, Swami Nithyananda has planned it all

    Bengaluru, Sep 20: With blazing eyes and a straight serious face, he looks up and sees the audience right in the eyes and says,"The universe has no choice than to follow me." The crowd goes crazy. They clap, they whistle and shout his name on top of their lungs. He sits there and smiles. Swami Nithyananda, the controversial self called god-man is back and how. He now believes that the universe will and should follow him along with many more bizarre ideas.

    Swami Nithyananda, it may be recalled was in the news after his 'sex scandal' broke out. Now he is back in the news again thanks to this new video. His video from his latest 'pravachan' has gone viral in the social media for not-so-good reasons. Read on to know his other bizarre statements.

    File photo of Swami Nithyananda
    Swami Nithyananda begins with his master-plan of building or according to him, already built software that will enable the 'monkeys and few other animals' to develop some of the internal organs that humans possess. The method he will be using is 'initiating super-conscious breakthrough'. He also challenges the world to put his words on record as he has already 'casually' checked the software and worked perfectly fine!

    His next mission is to develop a proper, phonetic, linguistic-capable vocal cord for "monkeys...for lions and tigers". Give him a year and he will produce cows and other animals that can converse perfectly in 'Tamil and Sanskrit'. Surprised much? He was just warming up.

    Next up, Nithyananda goes on to prove the great scientist Albert Einstein was wrong with his theory of relativity. Any aspiring scientists? Take notes. For the first time in the history of science, Nithyananda has debunked the difference between the 'non-veg brain' and 'veg brain'. He says, "Matter is continuity, energy is intensity...The intensity and continuity is separate for a non-veg crooked brain, which has seen only ups and downs. Only a vegetarian brain, which can retain the experiences continuously without losing the intensity, can understand 'm' and 'c' is not 'mc'." Silence. "It's emceeeeeeeeeeee". Thunderous ovation and trumpet sounds break in.

    Video courtesy- @dineshakula (twitter account)

    The video that was uploaded to the social media has since been on a rage with many online users have shared the 'intellectual' talk that has been delivered like never before. It is up-to you to decide what was more bizarre, the statements of Swami Nithyananda or the crazy reactions of his devotees.

    swami nithyananda video science

    Story first published: Thursday, September 20, 2018, 16:15 [IST]
