From uniting terror groups to enhancing mobile coverage: Pak plans big to hit Valley

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Oct 20: A dossier prepared by the intelligence agencies states that there have been a series of meetings that have taken place in which attempts are being made to bring together the Lashkar-e-Tayiba and Jaish-e-Mohammad.

The aim of the Pakistan army is to bring together these outfits in the Kashmir Valley so that coordinated terror attacks could be carried out. A series of meetings have taken place since December last year to bring these outfits together.

During the meetings that have taken place in Rawalpindi, it was planned to also get the terrorists of the Hizbul Mujahideen onboard and carry out coordinated strikes in the Valley. Pakistan has been on overdrive mode since the abrogation of Article 370. With a good strike rate by the Indian Army, the number of top terrorists have come down drastically in the Valley. Due to this the Pakistan army is re-working its strategy and trying to resurrect these terror groups.

An official told OneIndia that Pakistan feels that these groups were be on a stronger footing if they fought together. The Hizbul in particular has weakened to a great extent. However Pakistan would look to revive the Hizbul Mujahideen as it has a better connect owing to its localised status in the Valley.

In another development Pakistan has also come up with a plant to enhance coverage of its mobile coverage in Jammu and Kashmir. This would not just neutralise the impact of a future communication block in the Valley, but also aid terrorists who are looking to infiltrate.

The plan is to tweak the existing telecom towers and also build new ones.

The Special Communications Organisation of Pakistan has analysed signals from over 30 towers along the International Border as well as the Line of Control.