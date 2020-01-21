From toothbrush to attar bottle to Ak-47: Here is what cops recovered from Davinder Singh

India

New Delhi, Jan 21: The Jammu and Kashmir police who were probing the case against DSP Davinder Singh had made huge recoveries.

The case is currently being investigated by the National Investigation Agency. It may be recalled that Singh was arrested along with two Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists on January 11. Singh has been accused of facilitating the terrorists to escape.

The Jammu and Kashmir police in its FIR stated that there were around 32 items that were recovered from Singh.

The recovered items include an AK-47, pistols, weapon cleaning oil among others. As per the FIR, he is the full list of items that have been recovered from Singh.

AK 47 rifle with UBGL launcher

Six magazines of AK 47 rifle

174 rounds of AK 47 rifle

Chinese Pistol

Screw Driver

Shaving Blade

Chinese Pistol

3 magazines of pistol

7 live pistol rounds

10 Chinese pistol rounds

US made Pistol with one magazine

4 UBGL grenades

Live Chinese grenade

Tear smoke grenade

2 pouches

Power bank

Tape Rolls

Band Aids

Sun Screen

Pen

Cigarette lighter

Small tape roll

Attar Bottle

Mirror

Tooth Brush

Thread rolls with needles

Weapon cleaner oil

Nail Cutter

NIA takes over probe:

Meanwhile, the NIA has begun its probe into the case. The NIA re-registered the case originally filed by the Jammu and Kashmir police based on the instructions of the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Singh is alleged to have brought Naveed Babu, Mir Irfan and Rafi Rather from Shopian to Srinagar on Friday evening. On Saturday, they set out to Jammu, from where they were planning on going to New Delhi. However, before he could leave, the police arrested him sources familiar with the developments confirmed to OneIndia.

Singh during his interrogation claimed that he was ferrying the Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists to facilitate their surrender.

Officials investigating him say that he had made this made claim during interrogation, but we are investigating the same further. Interrogators say that he has denied the charges against him. He says that he was facilitating a big catch, but there are several inconsistencies in his statements, the officer also said.

However, sources also said that Singh was helping the terrorists cross the Banihal tunnel in lieu of money. The source also said that an amount of over Rs 10 lakh was agreed upon. Singh, however, denied the charge during interrogation. The source, however, added that Singh was not being truthful and he had no authorisation to organise a surrender.