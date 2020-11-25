From today, passengers arriving in Mumbai to carry negative COVID-19 test report

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Nov 25: Starting today, November 25, those arriving in Mumbai and elsewhere in Maharashtra from Delhi, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Goa by air and train should carry a negative COVID-19 RT-PCR test report with them that is done three to four days before arrival, or they will be tested on arrival.

According to reports, the government has said a negative RT-PCR report will be compulsory for boarding flights to the financial capital. In case of flights, the test has to be undertaken 72 hours before landing. For trains, the time is 96 hours.

Coronavirus outbreak: Rajasthan cuts rate of RT-PCR test at private labs

It further said that the passengers, arriving without a COVID negative test report, will have to compulsorily undergo the RT-PCR test at the airport at their own cost. The passengers will be allowed to go home only after undertaking the test.

Similarly, rail passengers coming to Maharashtra from stations originating at or having a halt at stations in Delhi, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Goa are required to carry RT-PCR negative test report before entering the state.

However, railway passengers not having RT-PCR test negative report would be screened for symptoms and body temperature at the alighting railway stations. Passengers without symptoms would be allowed to go home but those who show symptoms will be made to undergo antigen test. The passengers will be allowed to go home if their antigen test comes negative.

While Maharashtra is recording less than 5,000 cases every day, cases are gradually rising in Mumbai post Diwali. On November 16, BMC reported 409 new cases, which rose to 1,135 cases on November 22. Mumbai is contributing to nearly one-fifth of the state's new case load.