Thermal screening at Booths, candidate nomination to go online: EC guidelines for Bihar polls 2020

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Aug 21: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday released guidelines for General/Bye Elections amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

As per the EC, registered voters will be provided hand gloves before they head over to the EVM machines to cast their votes. The polling body will also provide face masks and hand sanitizers to voters along with facial PPE kits to children accompanying their parents to the polling booth.

Thermal scanners will also be installed at polling booths to ensure that any symptomatic Covid-19 patient is not allowed to enter.

'' The option of postal ballot facility has been extended to the electors who are marked as 'persons with disabilities', people above age of 80 years, people employed in notified essential services and who are COVID19 positive/possibly infected,'' EC said.

"Commission considered the views/suggestions given by the Political Parties. It also considered the suggestions/recommendations made by Chief Electoral Officers of States/UTs. After considering all these, Commission directed to frame broad guidelines within three days," ECI said earlier.

Bhar elections are due in the months of October-November in the state, which has, till date, witnessed more than 1.15 lakh COVID-19 cases, including 574 fatalities. The term of the Bihar legislative assembly comes to an end on November 29.